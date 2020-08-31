Japan’s Prime Minister Abe resigns on health reason

Fundamental outlook

JAPAN’S Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation once the Liberal Democratic Party has found a replacement. Serving as prime minister for almost nine years, Abe said he is stepping down due to health reasons. The Nikkei stock market fell on Friday while the yen rose, seeking a safe haven.

US GDP for 2Q tanked 31.7 per cent according to preliminary reports. US continued to remain the country with the highest reported Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases with over 5.7 million cases.

US jobless claims for the week ended August 22 were at one million cases, matching forecast. Fed chairman Jerome Powel said that policymakers would shift its approach in tightening rates at a slower pace until the inflation target rises above two per cent.

Walmart is teaming up with Microsoft to bid for TikTok in the US market. The latter party is valued at US$20 billion to US$30 billion by market expectations and it will soon announce its direction in the US in the coming days.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen fell on Friday by almost 200 pips. We forecast the trend will continue its dive due to the resignation of Prime Minister Abe but remain resisted at 106. The downside target is aimed at 104 but it is still open to a deeper plunge if sentiments sour in the cabinet.

Euro/US dollar rose from 1.18 last week in strong sentiments. Due to the fall in the dollar index, the euro might rise this week while balancing from 1.18 to 1.20. Traders are reminded to exercise tight control on their position in case of adversity in the market trends.

British pound/US dollar broke above 1.3250 resistance by surprise on Friday. We expect the trend to be firmer and contained from 1.3250 to 1.35. The bulls will probably reach 1.35 before some profit-taking activities emerge in the market. Risk control is needed if the trend extends beyond the aforementioned range.

WTI Crude prices stayed unchanged last week. The price movement has been limited beneath US$44 per barrel and supported at US$42 per barrel. The overall trend has been shortened amid reduced interest in market activities. We forecast the trend will remain unchanged for this week unless the movement breaks beyond the aforementioned range.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives reversed up on Friday following a demand in energy prices. The US, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaced the NAFTA and took effect on July 1, 2020 could be a good expansion for Malaysia Palm Oil into the North America market. November Futures contract settled at RM2,741 per MT on Friday. We expect the bulls to climb higher to RM2,800 to RM2,850 per MT from technical strength. Support lies at RM2,680 per MT and violation beneath this level will change the direction of the trend.

Gold prices traded sideways throughout last week. We foresee the trend will be contained from US$1,920 to US$1,980 per ounce until the price movement breaks out. Eventually, the trend of the yellow metal will depend on the inverse relationship of the dollar index. Beware of price swings in the market.

Silver prices traded from US$26 to US$28 per ounce last week. The market will likely remain unchanged in the coming days and thread inside the similar range. Market momentum is still neutral and could be going in either direction this week. Traders are advised to be prudent.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]