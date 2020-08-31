More Rukun Negara Clubs, secretariats in schools, universities — Halimah

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The National Unity Ministry is stepping up efforts to ensure Rukun Negara Clubs are established in all primary, secondary and vernacular schools in the country to instil the understanding of the national philosophy among students.

Its minister Datuk Halimah Mohd Sadique said at the same time, the ministry would also ensure similar efforts are made at higher education institutions, to expand the number Rukun Negara secretariats which have been established since 2008.

“In realising this, the ministry is working hand-in-hand with the Education Ministry, Higher Education Ministry, and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry as the strategic partner,” she told reporters after a Rukun Negara Appreciation Programme and Johor-level 63rd National Day celebration in Kota Iskandar here yesterday.

She said to date, there are 6,621 Rukun Negara clubs in primary and secondary schools and 172 Rukun Negara secretariats in higher education institutions throughout the country.

Halimah said both clubs and secretariats are managed and ran by students at the respective institution.

Meanwhile, she said the ministry has received 8,000 responses at public engagement sessions on the National Unity Action Plan 2021-2025, which had been held in Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang, Perak, Melaka and Terengganu since Aug 22.

Earlier, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad in his speech said Malaysians should understand and practise the five principles of Rukun Negara to create unity among the people of different religions, races and cultures. — Bernama