M’sia’s trade to improve as economies reopen

Exports growth forecast revised upwards from expected recovery

KUCHING: Malaysia’s overall trade performance is expected to improve for the remaining of the year, in line with the resumption of activities globally, analysts observed.

In view of the expected improvement, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) revised its forecast on Malaysia’s exports growth upwards to -3.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), an improvement from an average growth of -4.6 per cent y-o-y in the first seven months of the year.

It recapped that for the first seven months of the year, exports growth averaged at -4.6 per cent y-o-y with the latest two months being positive.

“The recovery seen were supported by sales of selected products particularly electrical and electronics (E&E), palm oil and rubber products,” MIDF Research said.

“We expect this overall improving trend to continue for the remaining of the year in line with resumption of activities globally.

“For instance, demand for E&E products is likely to continue increasing on a gradual manner buoyed by certain segments such as medical devices and electronic devices that facilitate the new norm of working from home.”

According to MIDF Research, same expectations are built for palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products as exports will be supported by the suspension of palm oil export duty until December 2020 besides restocking activities.

The research arm opined that demand for rubber products particularly medical gloves will probably remain elevated at least until middle of next year.

“Hence, we revised upward our exports growth forecast to -3.5 per cent y-o-y (compared to -1.7 per cent y-o-y in 2019) from -8.3 per cent y-o-y initially estimated.”

Looking ahead, MIDF Research highlighted that reopening of global economies will increase demand, resulting in better trade flows.

“The rebound in China’s economy added support to our expectation as the country is our largest trading partner hence recovery in their economy would mean demand for our products will continue to increase.

“Nevertheless, multiple downside risks remain prevalent including new wave of Covid-19 and rising protectionism as it will hinder most of the countries’ effort to restart their respective economies.”