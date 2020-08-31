National Day a time to look back, learn from history — Muhyiddin

SANDAKAN: National Day is a time for the people to look back at history and take heed of the lessons learnt to move forward and do what is required as Malaysians, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said greater commitment and sacrifices as well as readiness to face various challenges were needed from all Malaysians to enable the country, which celebrates its 63rd independence anniversary this year, to become more advanced and successful.

“Whatever we are doing now is not only for us but also for our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and future generations.

“Humans cannot live forever and as long as we are still breathing, we must continue to make sacrifices by assisting the people in need such as the poor, the sick and others,” he said, adding that a warrior would never let other people suffer.

The prime minister was speaking at a gathering with community leaders at the Sandakan Hakka Hall here yesterday.

Therefore, Muhyiddin said it was important for Malaysians to regard the National Day celebration as an important occasion to ignite the fighting spirit to develop Malaysia and protect it from foreign intrusion.

On security in Sabah, he said border controls by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) must continue and intensified whether on land, air or at sea.

“We will find a way to strengthen the assets of the Armed Forces, police and immigration at the borders to help them with their duties to protect the country’s security and peace,” he added.

Muhyiddin said this was crucial in retaining Malaysia’s sovereignty so that no parties would be tempted to cause trouble.

On another subject, Muhyiddin Yassin has suggested that the Social Welfare Department’s monthly aid of between RM200 and RM300 for needy people be raised to RM1,000.

He said this proposal would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting next week.

“I know this statement of mine has a big implication but I don’t care.

“What is important is the livelihood of our people down there … they have suffered for a long time,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the Perikatan Nasional government was determined to continue with efforts to help the B40 group.

Muhyiddin said he was saddened by the plight of this group, given the fact that the country had been independent for so long.

He said life had been a big struggle for them because their income was small.

Muhyiddin arrived in Sabah yesterday for a two-day visit, his first since being appointed the prime minister in March. — Bernama