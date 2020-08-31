Politics, people inseparable — Lau

SIBU: Politics and the people are two things that are inseparable as they interweave the religions, cultures, education and economic activities of the people.

In stating this, honorary chairman of United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu Division, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, said the people should be concerned with the political development in the country.

“UCA must therefore lead the people in this role by hosting forums and other similar activities to let the people understand their political roles.

“They must be objective. Do not listen or follow blindly and do not let different opinions split the unity in the community,” he said when officiating at the annual general meeting of UCA Sibu Division at its premises here yesterday.

Lau, who is also the chairman of the United Chinese School Committees Association (Dong Zong), said UCA ought to safeguard the interests of the people.

He said one of the three pillars of development in the Chinese community is education, whereby the people went through hardship to preserve and build it.

This has not come easy as it came about from the commitment and dedication of the ancestors and this commitment should be continued and handed down through the generations, he pointed out.

The Chinese community has stressed much on educational development and this is the root of their unity, he said, adding the Chinese language is their symbol of struggle handed down to them by their ancestors.

Meanwhile, he said sentiments on issues regarding race, religion and education have recently been stirred by certain people, claiming the establishment of vernacular schools is a stumbling block to national solidarity.

He stated they made use of the opportunities to politicise the issue, thereby causing sentiments to build among the Chinese and Indian communities.

“Sarawak government has its political chips when it comes to matters regarding the rights of Sarawakians. We hope they will protect the rights of their people through their influences.

“In 2015, the Sarawak government announced the acceptance of the UEC certificate. This shows they treat vernacular schools fairly and they acknowledge the contribution of vernacular schools to the state.

“But for the federal government, they are still beating around the bush with the issue.

“Therefore, we hope the government of Sarawak will help out in their current favourable conditions on the position of vernacular schools and the recognition of UEC in the country,” he added.

On UCA, he said the organisation in the past 43 years had gone along with the development of the country and worked towards racial harmony and stability of the nation.

The Chinese community has gone through crises in regards to their identity and the status of their culture, he added.

“Now, the growth of Chinese population has been decreasing. It has affected their representation in the country and the development of their cultural activities and education. Facing the people now is a challenge.

“Therefore, their sense of solidarity is of utmost importance now. This calls for a deeper commitment of their leaders. They must work to attract more people to their organisations, especially young people,” he said.