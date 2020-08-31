Protect high-risk groups from being infected by Covid-19 – Dr Noor Hisham

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUCHING (Aug 31): People from all walks of life are reminded of the importance of protecting elderly individuals who are among the high-risk groups of being infected amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In giving this reminder yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said high-risk groups including elderly individuals are more susceptible to infections such as Covid-19.

“Individuals who fall under the high-risk groups that should be protected are senior citizens, pregnant women, chronic patients (those diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and others) and patients with low immunity (those diagnosed with cancer, human immunodeficiency virus and others),” he said in a Facebook post.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, these vulnerable groups have a higher risk of complications and might be more prone to death as a result of being infected with Covid-19.

As such, he appealed to these groups to avoid visiting crowded places, comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government and wear a face mask if they had to be in a crowded or confined place.

The Health director-general advised them to seek treatment immediately if they felt unwell.

He said they must also observe and practise personal hygiene at all times, as well as keeping a balanced diet and remain active.

“It is the responsibility of the family members or guardians who are living with these high-risk individuals to ensure that the latter receive immediate treatment if the former show symptoms.

“They must also make sure that the high-risk groups practise good personal hygiene,” pointed out Dr Noor Hisham.

He also advised everyone to practise physical distancing with the high-risk individuals within their respective communities.

“Physical distancing of at least one metre is required so as to ensure that they continue being protected from the Covid-19 infection,” he said.