RTP very beneficial to rural areas — Miro

BAU: The RM5-million rural transformation programme (RTP) allocation given yearly to every constituency in the state has been very useful in accelerating development in rural areas, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He explained that for his constituency, the RTP funds have been utilised to build and repair basic infrastructure and facilities which greatly benefit the people.

He also said he was happy to note some of the projects and programmes carried out under the RTP had also contributed to creation of more business and income generating activities in the area.

“We are grateful because the current Sarawak government is a caring one, every elected representative from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GP) has RM5 million RTP every year for projects that benefit the people.

“Other state governments do not have such allocation, only Sarawak government can afford to allocate RM5 million RTP every year for every constituency. I am not kidding, I was told by my counterparts in the Peninsula and Sabah,” he said at the launch of Pasar Tamu Paku on Saturday night.

The RTP was introduced by the fifth chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in 2015, to narrow the urban-rural development gap.

The initiative was then continued by his successor Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in 2017 until today.

Miro said among the projects which benefitted from the RTP in Serembu is the Pasar Tamu Paku, a market meant to breathe life to the Paku bazaar.

He added improvements to the Pasar Tamu Paku can be requested for implementation using next year’s RTP allocation.

As such, he called on the people in the constituency to give their fullest support to GPS in the coming state election to ensure continuity in development programmes.

“We need a stable government that works for the people. We do not want unstable government that is always in trouble, that has no plans benefiting the people and in the end the voters become the victims.

“Just look at Sabah and the Peninsula. In Sabah, the government has not even served full term and yet a snap election is called. They are too occupied with politicking instead of working for the people.

“In the Peninsula, many of the state governments are not stable. Even the Perikatan Nasional government only leads by five-seat majority, and what happens if five MPs jump ship?

“There would be change of government if that happens,” he said.

With the next state election now approaching, he said Sarawakians should retain GPS in power as the coalition had proven to be the most stable government at the moment.

“There is a new party which is promising it will do this and that when in power.

“But if you look at the party, you will see it is filled with ‘political frogs’.

“All of you have eyes and ears to know that GPS has done a lot of good things for the state,” he said.