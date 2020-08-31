Sony’s new flagship Xperia 1 II built for speed, equipped with industry-leading autofocus camera tech

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony has further strengthened its Xperia line-up with the introduction of the Xperia 1 II (Mark two) which is built for speed to help you create and enjoy content effortlessly through the incorporation of market leading technologies from across the Sony technology portfolio.

Designed with Sony’s Alpha industry-leading AF technology, the newly developed triple lens camera supports advanced photo technologies with outstanding ZEISS optics, calibrated specifically for Xperia 1 II and ZEISS T* Coating contributes to exquisite rendering and contrast by reducing reflections.

Utilising technology developed for Alpha interchangeable lens cameras, Xperia 1 II offers continuous AF that performs AF/AE calculations at 60 times per second.

This enables the world’s first AF/AE continuous tracking for high-speed shooting at a maximum of 20 fps which is especially useful for shooting moving subjects such as children or animals and fast-moving sports.

Xperia 1 II fast focus also works in low light conditions delivering quality images in challenging circumstances thanks to four technologies working together: Dual photo diode sensor, an auto-focus system that covers approximately 70 percent of the sensor, the 3D iToF sensor, and a new large 1/1.7 inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor makes is 1.5x more sensitive than the previous model, resulting in faster and accurate AF in low light shooting.

Its triple lens camera offers versatility with three focal lengths: 16mm/24mm/70mm. The new Photography Pro “technology from Alpha” brings a user interface that is aligned to Alpha photographers, with manual controls to set ISO, shutter speed and more.

Xperia 1 II is powered by a high-capacity 4,000mAh battery with fast charge that charges up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes and features Qi fast wireless charging for a fast battery boost on the move.

The Xperia 1 II has also been engineered to deliver a truly authentic listening experience with the audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment.

The aural experience is taken even further with the world’s first smartphone with 360 Reality Audio hardware decoding to optimise sound quality when listening to music on global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL.

High-quality music can be enjoyed through the front stereo speakers or in combination with wired headphones with the 3.5mm jack or wireless headphones. Significant audio tuning has reduced crosstalk to an imperceptible 20dB – over 90 per cent lower than USB-C headphone connections.

In addition to High-Resolution and High-Resolution Wireless Audio, Xperia 1 II introduces DSEE Ultimate. This new technology utilises AI to automatically improve audio frequency and bit rate in real-time, taking each track close to high-resolution audio. It works with wired or wireless headphones, with local or streaming music.

Game Enhancer, a feature that was first introduced on Xperia 1 to enhance the mobile gaming experience, has been improved with additional functionality on Xperia 1 II. It will now support Competition Set which pins game App the screen and turns Xperia to game first and focused device, suitable for even competition match for E-sports.

The Xperia 1 II comes with IP65/68 water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides, making it sturdy as well as beautifully designed.

The Xperia 1 II in Black, Purple and White will be available in Malaysia from November 2020 onwards.