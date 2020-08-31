‘State govt serious in instilling integrity at all levels of society’

BINTULU: The Sarawak government is committed to inculcating the value of integrity at various levels of society, said Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

For that reason, he said a special programme called ‘Integrity Tour’ is held by leaders through ‘meet the people’ gatherings.

“Apart from reaching out to the people, we want to disseminate accurate information and share beneficial knowledge to the people,” he said when officiating at the Integrity Tour programme organised by State Integrity Unit (Union) in collaboration with Tatau District Office and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Bintulu on Saturday at Rh Ulen Segaya, Nanga Tekalit in Tatau.

Talib said the programme also aimed at ensuring the community continue to develop with high integrity in line with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision for Sarawak to be developed with high integrity by 2030.

“The process of cultivating integrity requires continuous and time-consuming effort and it will continue to be intensified.

“It has shown a positive response among the general public, where the society today clearly shows sensitivity on the issue of integrity and corruption and in fact, most people want to see stern action taken against the perpetrators of corruption who are lacking in integrity,” he added.

Therefore, he said the state government through Union had planned various integrity programmes as well as measures to prevent and to fight corruption. Talib said one of the main roles of Union is complaints management by receiving various complaints and suggestions from the public related to the services of government agencies and departments.

“All complaints will be investigated based on the International Ombudsman’s practices of freedom, neutrality, equality, confidentiality and informality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai reminded the local community leaders to practise integrity so that development can be implemented smoothly.

He said the longhouse chiefs and residents can apply integrity in their daily life by monitoring the works of contractors so that they follow project specifications and quality.