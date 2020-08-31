‘Time for Sri Aman to catch up’

CM: Govt coming up with devt master plan to accelerate division’s economic growth to be on par with other areas

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is drafting a master plan designed specifically to enhance the economic development of Sri Aman division, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said under the ‘Sri Aman Development Area’ (Sada) plan, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government would strive to ensure that the socio-economic development of Sri Aman could catch up with the more-developed divisions in the state.

“Sri Aman has immense potential in the agriculture sector such as commercial farming of paddy and pineapple for the export markets, just like Sarawak has what it takes to be a food-producing state via the systematic utilisation of technologies and new marketing strategies,” Abang Johari said in a speech during a dinner at Sri Simanggang Hotel yesterday, held in connection with the state-level National Day 2020 celebration.

The ceremony was graced by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

The Chief Minister said despite Sri Aman being a ‘senior’ division in the state, having existed during the Brooke and colonial eras, the state government was aware that development in the division was lagging compared to newer administrative areas such as Bintulu, which is rich with natural resources.

Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the construction of the Second Trunk Road which would pass Sri Aman through Sebuyau and Lingga and straight into Roban, could revive the local economy and inject vibrancy into the division.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the state government had allocated about RM700 million this year to the agriculture sector, while noting that they had already opened a trade office in Singapore to assist in promoting and strengthening trading activities with the city-state.

“Trade offices will also soon be opened in Pontianak, Kalimantan and Brunei for the same purpose – to explore bigger markets for food products originating from the state,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak had already been exporting tilapia fish, chicken eggs and other produce to Singapore, and he believed that the state could export many more products to the city-state as long as the high food standards set by the Singapore government could be met.

On the tourism sector, Abang Johari said there were numerous tourism products in Sri Aman that could be developed further such as the Batang Ai Dam, culture and nature tourism in the Skrang and Batang Lemanak areas, the orangutans in Batang Ai Natural Park, as well as Maludam National Park.

“In short, it is my sincere hope that the soon-to-be-built highway could be the catalyst for development in Sri Aman, especially in agriculture activities and tourism aspects for the benefit for the surrounding communities,” he said.

Others present at the event included Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.