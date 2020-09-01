50 slapped with summons on National Day for violating SOPs in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 1): The police compounded 50 individuals on Aug 31 for failing to comply with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to Kuching district deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa, all of them, comprising of 35 men and 15 women, were compounded in spections conducted at the Kampung Sorabaya Ulu Waterfront in Petra Jaya, Kuching Waterfront and Jalan Wayang here.

“Despite numerous warnings given by the police through mass media on SOP compliance, some members of the public still fail to comply with the SOP and are complacent.

“Stern action will be taken on any individuals who fail to comply with the SOP throughout this RMCO period,” Merbin said in a statement today.

He noted that the RM1,000 compound must be paid within 14 days from the date of issuance at the Kuching Division Health office.

Merbin added that monitoring and surveillance by the police would be intensified to ensure that the SOPs, including wearing of face masks in public areas, would be complied with fully.

“Members of the public are urged not to be complacent and to always be cautious during this pandemic. Any individuals who are sick or symptomatic are required to go for a health check-up and social distancing must be practised at all times,” he said.