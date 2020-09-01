Bishop calls for conversion of hearts

SIBU: Catholic Bishop of Sibu, Right Reverend Joseph Hii, calls for conversion of hearts to start caring for and protect the earth from further destruction.

He said it is important for everyone today to do something for Mother Earth to enable the future generations to continue to have life while the world continues to progress and advance.

“Our world has advanced so much but at the expense of Mother Nature. However, we cannot stop the advancement. That is why we must have a balance.

“We have to reserve and keep some for our future generations,” he pointed out.

Bishop Hii said this at the homily during the Mass to launch the five-year campaign to ‘Protect Our Earth, Protect Our Children’ at the Sacred Heart Cathedral here yesterday.

The five-year campaign from today (Sept 1) until Aug 31, 2025 is an urgent nationwide Catholic call to protect all life on earth.

Every year, the campaign will have a different theme. This year, the theme is ‘Use Less Electricity’.

In conjunction with the theme, the Bishop said the 12 parishes in Sibu Diocese would receive a solar panel each to reduce the use of electricity.

“Hopefully, we will use less electricity through this effort, not just the church, but all of us must strive to use less electricity,” he said.

Bishop Hii also said Sept 1, the start of the campaign, is the annual World Day of Prayer for the ‘Care of Creation’ for Catholics around the world which was launched by Pope Francis in 2015.

In addressing the climate change issue and the need to take action, in 2015 Pope Francis also designated Sept 1 until Oct 4 every year as the ‘Season of Creation’.

He said that this year’s Season of Creation theme is ‘Jubilee for the Earth: New Rhythms, New Hope’.

After the launching Mass, there was a video presentation and sketch presentation by the youth.

It was then followed by ‘Plogging’ Walk which started at the cathedral to Tong Sang Road, Wong King Huo Road, Aman Road, Lanang Road and back to the cathedral.

On another matter, Bishop Hii said the Catholic Church also joined other religions for the 15 days prayer for the nation from Aug 31 until Sept 14 in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebration.

The Catholic Church kicked off the first day with the prayer intention for belief in God.

Other churches and religions will take turns for the next 14 days to pray for different intentions.