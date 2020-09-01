Business platform to assist entrepreneurs launched

BEAUFORT: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has launched a business platform to assist entrepreneurs especially those who were severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Program Lonjakan Bisnes Anda (Jana Niaga) will help entrepreneurs expand their network as well as promote their business and at the same time generate their income.

MARA chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun when launching the Program Jana Niaga here on Sunday expressed confidence that the platform would be able to assist those in the target group.

“Program Jana Niaga functions as a ‘One Stop Centre’ to disseminate correct information about MARA’s entrepreneurship ecosystem which will help entrepreneurs to develop, improve their company’s capacity and productivity as well as expanding the market access of their products both in the locally and internationally.

“The program also helps to promote products made by Bumiputera entrepreneurs through the exhibition stalls which are focused on food and drinks, handicraft, cosmetics and other locally produced goods,” she said.

Azizah said there would be an opportunity for business matching with invited marketing agents as well as slots in entrepreneurship workshops with speakers who are business icons on their respective fields.

The Beaufort Member of Parliament disclosed that among programs Jana Niaga will focus on are HIT Barber and AORA SPA which will open up business opportunities for the local communities.

These segments will indirectly turn Jana Niaga as the program that gathers rural businesses and their products, as well as help to expand their network and act as their ‘industry meet up’.

“I urge the local communities to grab the opportunities provided in the two-day program as it will not only improve their economic standing but also ensure that they will be competitive in their respective industry.

“MARA will continue to be committed in developing the entrepreneurship ecosystem of Bumiputeras so that it will be at a higher level that can help them be competitive in the face of future economic challenges,” Azizah said.

Nabawan lad pursuing dream with IKM Kota Kinabalu

BEAUFORT: Juvert Sooi has always been interested in vehicles and the art of modifying them into something unique.

And the 21-year-old from Nabawan took his interest further by pursuing an education in the automotive industry as he wanted to open up a workshop of his own.

“I want to be able to provide repair and detailing work for vehicles. I want to ensure that my work is of top notch quality and on par with a manufacturers,” said Juvert.

He started his journey towards realizing his dream by pursuing his studies at the Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) Kota Kinabalu and took up the Certificate for automotive repairs course.

When he completed it, he continued to the diploma level and this time in paint refinishing of vehicles which will be completed by next week.

Juvert who is spurred by his passion mastered the skills in the field which led him to being awarded the Anugerah Tangan Emas Perdana Menteri (MATEPM) 2019 in the Worldskill Malaysia Pengajar (WSMB) competition.

Juvert said he intends to pursue his higher education in the automotive sector after completing his diploma studies in IKM as he wants to expand his knowledge in the sector.

“I am really grateful to IKM and its teaching staff for supporting and encouraging me all the way to this level. I also want to thank IKM for having the course that helped me get a good start to my future dream,” he said.

“I am on my way to realizing my childhood dreams and I hope youths in Sabah will not hesitate to grab the opportunities provided by MARA so that they too, can make their ambitions come true.”

Meanwhile IKM Kota Kinabalu director Khairil Annuar Sobri said the programs they provide will help produce more Bumiputera entrepreneurs who are competitive, up for a challenge and will be high income earners.

“IKM graduates will also be given priority in terms of assistance from MARA such as business loans and renting its business premises throughout the country,” he said.

Bumiputera entrepreneurs receive financial assistance

BEAUFORT: Words cannot describe the happiness of Bumiputera entrepreneurs who received financial assistance to run their business through Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

One of the recipients, Minah Diso, 51, said she is really grateful for the assistance as her business was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I operate the Kedai Runcit Rempah Ratus Minah Bawang and when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented in March my business was affected since then. However with this financial aid from MARA, I will be able to continue operating my business.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to MARA and Datuk Azizah for approving the financial assistance,” Minah said.

Another recipient Roslan Murih, 47, said the assistance will go a long way in helping him expand his business during the RMCO period.

Roslan who is a contractor said he will be using the assistance to purchase construction equipment that can help him expedite the completion of his ongoing projects.

“I want to record my appreciation to MARA for approving this assistanceto me so that I can revive my business which was affected by the MCO,” said Roslan.

MARA chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun presented the financial assistance during the launch of its Program Jana Niaga that was held at Dewan Pa’ Musa here on Sunday.

Azizah urged entrepreneurs especially those in the rural areas to make full use of the opportunities provided by MARA to help them revive their business and revenue.

The Beaufort Member of Parliament said the MARA, is committed to assisting entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time help them to promote their products at a higher level.