Covid-19: Zero new positive cases, no recovery recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded another day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, making the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to remain at 699, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that there were also no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 663 which accounts for 94.85 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

It said 17 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which 11 are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, five at SGH and one at Miri Hospital.

The committee also said that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active in the state with eight cases.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said 24 new cases were recorded today and that there were no cases pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.