Merdeka Day should be celebrated in spirit of Rukun Negara — Awang Tengah

LIMBANG: The Merdeka Day should be celebrated in the spirit of Rukun Negara to foster a generation of morally upright and prudent citizens of Malaysia.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said this is particularly pertinent as the country marked its 63rd anniversary of Independence yesterday despite the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it is important to inculcate the values of patriotism among all Malaysians to love the country and also practise the five principles of Rukun Negara, which is the spirit and soul of nationhood.

Awang Tengah was speaking when officiating at the RTM Limbang patriotic songs competition to honour Covid-19 frontliners for their sacrifices and contribution to the country.

Among those present were his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and RTM Limbang station manager Yahya Sulaiman.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said Covid-19 imposed on Malaysians the need to accept and adapt to new norms in their daily life.

As such, he added, making these norms their culture with greater awareness and discipline is essential in helping the government control the spread of this novel coronavirus for which a vaccine is yet to be available.

“It is incumbent on the society to exercise self-control not only in public or religious places but also in their very home for their own safety and that of their family and community,” he said.

Awang Tengah urged Sarawakians to fly the national flag in schools, government buildings, commercial centres and homes to express their love and respect for their country.

He said the sacrifices of Covid-19 frontliners in the war to break the chain of transmission deserve the gratitude and respect of all Malaysians.