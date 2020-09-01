Netizens enliven national day celebration — Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: The 2020 National Day celebration may seems simple without the usual parade, but the large number of netizens expressing their patriotism on the social media enlivened the celebration under the new norms, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the loads of postings with positive messages in conjunction with the National Day celebration showed the people realised that the historic day could be celebrated even without a huge gathering.

“There are schools in rural areas that make video clips, national athletes sharing their beautiful moments of winning gold medals at international tournaments, advertisements by corporate companies, and of a young girl beating her drum to the tune of the Jalur Gemilang song.

“These are being viraled and I hope this will continue until Sept 16 (Malaysia Day),” he said when met after the 2020 National Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here yesterday.

Despite the absence of the usual National day parade, Saifuddin, who is the chairman of the main committee on the 2020 National Day and Malaysia Day celebration, said this year’s National Day celebration, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Rukun Negara, was unique as there was a royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“After 50 years of Rukun Negara, this is the first time we have a royal address, and the royal address by His Majesty is compact and contains things that should be used as a guide by us, as citizens.

“His Majesty’s advice for us is to maintain unity and harmony,” he added.

The royal address by Al-Sultan Abdullah was the second royal address by a Head of State on National Day.

The first royal address was by the fourth Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, which was 50 years ago when the Rukun Negara was declared in 1970.

Al-Sultan Abdullah in his address, said the five principles of Rukun Negara should serve as a guide and be practised by all quarters, including the country’s leaders, the government and Malaysians.

Saifuddin said although this year’s National Day celebration was unlike previous years, there was good cooperation from all quarters, including television and radio stations, the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police and Putrajaya Corporation to make the event a memorable one. — Bernama