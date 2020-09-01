New Covid-19 cluster comprising four positive cases detected on ship — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) yesterday detected another new Covid-19 cluster, the Flower Cluster, involving four crew members on a ship in Port Dickson Port, Negeri Sembilan.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ship involved had a history of travel from the Port of Singapore.

“A total of 34 crew members on board were screened on Aug 28 for ship signing-on and signing-off purposes and of that number, four cases were detected positive and six negative and another 24 were awaiting results,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the cluster’s positive cases comprised two Malaysians and two non-citizens and all four positive cases were not symptomatic and were initially quarantined at a hotel in Selangor.

After being tested positive, they were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital, Selangor and did not carry the risk of infection to the community as it was an isolated imported cluster.

“Measures to prevent and control infections such as disinfection and sanitisation have been carried out on the ship and the cause of the infection is still under investigation,” he said.

On the Tawar Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said there was an addition of one case bringing the total number of positive cases to 74.

According to him, the Telaga Cluster also recorded one new case bringing the total to five cases.

“Active case tracking and close contact screening for these two cluster are still ongoing,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr Noor Hisham wished a happy 63rd National Day to all Malaysians and expressed his appreciation to all the country’s frontliners.

“The MOH would like to thank all frontliners and behind the scenes personnel who have worked tirelessly in the fight against the country’s enemy which is also threatening the world, namely Covid-19.

“May we continue to persevere and be united, work together to free Malaysia from any threat of this virus and all other threats. Let us together take care of our motherland,” he said. – Bernama