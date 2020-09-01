Number of RMCO defiers increases to 253 — Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of individuals caught for defying regulations under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) on Sunday increased to 253, from 84 recorded on Saturday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Out of the total, he said 219 were issued compound fines, 32 were held in remand and two released on bail.

“The offences were for involvement in pub / nightclub activities (116), failure to provide equipment to register the entry and exit of customers (23), not wearing face masks (26), premises operating beyond the time permitted (two), and trespassing at quarantine centres (two).

“They were also cases for involvement in activities that made social distancing difficult (70), failure to pay quarantine charges (one) and involvement in gambling activities (13), “ he said in a statement on RMCO development yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said 64,929 inspections, involving 17,765 personnel, were conducted to ensure compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) at supermarkets, restaurants, hawkers, factories, banks, government offices, government offices, as well as land, air and sea transport terminals.

On Ops Benteng, Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister, said the police mounted 63 roadblocks nationwide yesterday, and inspected 27,197 vehicles to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially along rat trails. However, no arrest was made.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 20,455 individuals had returned to Malaysia via international border entrance and had been placed under quarantine at 73 hotels and four public training institutes (ILA) since July 24 up until yesterday.

Of the total, 8,917 individuals were undergoing mandatory quarantine, 56 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment, and 11,482 were allowed to go home.

Ismail Sabri said they were the ones who had returned from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirate, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China,

the UK, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain,

France, Australia, New Zealand, and the US. — Bernama