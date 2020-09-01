Police issue record 673 compounds since RMCO – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 1): Police issued 673 compounds to violators of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday, the biggest spike since the implementation of RMCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said night club activities contributed the highest number of compounds to 600 individuals followed by physical distancing (127) and failure to record customer details 14 cases.

“This shows the increasing defiance of RMCO could be due to the people thinking that there is no need to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) ,” he told a media conference on the development of RMCO.

Apart from that, 98 individuals were remanded and seven more were given bail bringing the overall number of people arrested yesterday to 778.

For border control via Operasi Benteng, Ismail Sabri said police conducted 63 roadblocks and detained a foreigner for an immigration offence.

Meanwhile, 20,840 individuals returned to the country since July 24 to yesterday and from the total, 8,767 are undergoing compulsory quarantine in 72 hotels and four public training institutes while 66 individuals were taken to hospital for treatment and 12,007 were allowed to return home.

Ismail Sabri who is also the Defence Minister also said that the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Aman Jaya , Kedah which began on Aug 28 would be in force until Sept 10.

On the Covid-19 Fund launched on March 11, Ismail Sabri said it had received contributions amounting to RM44.517 million from the royal institution, private companies and Malaysians.

From the total, 31.5 million was spent on Food Basket Programme (RM25.23 milliona), Special Funeral Management Assistance (RM595,000) and Special Assistance for Income Loss (RM5.67 million).

The closing date to apply for Covid-19 special assistance has been extended accordingly which is one month after RMCO has ended and further information can be obtained from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) website, he said. – Bernama