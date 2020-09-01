Rukun Negara education not for show – Halimah

KUALA LUMPUR: The principles contained in the Rukun Negara, that will be included in the education system is not for show, it must be put into practice, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Halimah said the Rukun Negara education, which is closely related to unity, indeed reflects the homeland which has a unique and plural composition of people.

“The Ministry is confident that one of the keys to the success of unity lies in the people’s appreciation and understanding of the principles of Rukun Negara. The Rukun Negara education is key to fostering unity and this unity reflects diversity.

“We want to rekindle unity among the races. So the values of unity must be nurtured to remain ingrained in the souls of Malaysians and not waste all the sacrifices of our independence fighters,” she said in the first part of the Rukun Negara Programme, A Nation United telecast by Bernama TV last night.

In the meantime, she informed that the campaign for the People’s Feedback Session on the National Unity Action Plan (PTPN) for 2021-2025, has been implemented in each state.

On Aug 25, in the Dewan Rakyat, Halimah said her ministry was in the process of holding a roadshow to include the people’s input in PTPN 2021-2025.

She said it was to produce a policy that included ideas to strengthen unity regardless of limitations including Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama