SDMC: Non-Sarawakians in O&G industry entering state now required to undergo 14-day quarantine

KUCHING: Non-Sarawakian workers in the oil and gas industry who are entering Sarawak will be required to undergo quarantine effective today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that Malaysians from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan as well as non-Malaysians who are signing on from their platforms will be placed at a quarantine centre in the state for 14 days.

“An rT-PCR test will be taken on the second and tenth day of quarantine.

“If the test results return negative, they will be allowed to go to the platform,” it said, adding that the cost of quarantine and rT-PCR tests will be borne by the employer.

For those signing off from platforms, SDMC said Malaysian oil and gas workers from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan will be placed at the quarantine centre and the rT-PCR test will be taken on the second day of quarantine.

“If the results turn up negative, they will be allowed to go back and do not have to complete the remaining quarantine days,” it said.

It also said for Sarawakian oil and gas workers signing off from platforms, the cost will be borne by the Sarawak government while non-Sarawakians will have to bear the cost themselves.

As for foreign oil and gas workers signing off from outside the country, the committee said they would have to go through the quarantine process as per usual.

“For those who sign off from Malaysia, they will be quarantined while waiting for the rT-PCR Test results.

“They have will to pay for the quarantine and rT-PCR test charges,” it said.