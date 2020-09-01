Story of “pengait” targeting children untrue

LAHAD DATU: Police warn the public to stop spreading rumours that can cause unnecessary panic and chaos.

District police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said this in response to rumour that “pengait” (headhunters) were targeting children for their heads for building construction.

This rumour began spreading for the past two weeks in social media reminding parents to be cautious.

“This pengait story is not true…the public should immediately stop spreading and believing in such rumour.

“Our district is safe. The spread of such false information will only cause unnecessary panic and chaos among the public,” he stressed.

Nasri added that legal action would be taken against any individuals who were found spreading false information.