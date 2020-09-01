Wan Junaidi tells PAS, Bersatu to stay out of Sarawak polls to not compromise ‘good working relationship’ with fed govt

KUCHING (Sept 1): Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar warned Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) not to contest against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next Sarawak state election if they don’t want to ruin the “good working relationship” between Sarawak and the federal government.

He said although there was no stopping the two peninsula-based parties to field candidates to contest in the next state election due in 2021, that move could put the good relationship between the federal government and the Sarawak government which had been favourable, particularly after Perikatan Nasional (PN) took over, at risk.

“PAS have been here and are not accepted by Sarawakians anyway, even by the Malays here. They have been here since the 90s and till now they have not been received well.

“So if PAS wants to contest in Sarawak, we cannot stop them, just like Bersatu. But if they want to work together with us, of course we would want them to not contest.

“Otherwise it would spoil the good working relationship we have with the federal government,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation and UDA Holdings Bhd at a hotel here this afternoon.

Wan Junaidi said that was the same reason why Umno never came into Sarawak in the first place, as the peninsula-based coalition was sincere in working together with the Sarawak government and wanted to preserve the good relationship.

On a related note, he brushed off claims that GPS is supporting PAS as both are in the same PN coalition.

Wan Junaidi said GPS is not in PN, but a separate entity that supports PN in administering the country through PN Plus GPS.

He said although in PAS, Bersatu and Umno is in PN, GPS is still very much independent and has its own stand.

“Whatever ideology they come up with is their own, and does not have anything to do with GPS. We in GPS still have our own ideology, particularly about religion,” said Wan Junaidi.

The only thing GPS and PN have in common is that they don’t want Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) to take over the government.

“Now we see that PN is capable of realising most of what Sarawak wants, not like PH last time where many of our development projects were cancelled.

“On top of that, because of our good working relationship we are able to resolve the issue with Petronas,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said working with PN had allowed Sarawak to be able to secure more revenue which would benefit Sarawakians.

“Our strategy is for the good of Sarawak,” he said.