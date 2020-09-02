10 essentials to achieve PN’s goals – PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said that 10 essentials have been identified to achieve Perikatan Nasional’s goals in the years to come, including placing the Shared Prosperity Vision (WKB) 2030 as the axis of its economic policies and programmes.

The Prime Minister said, apart from that, the goals also encompassed the focus that should be given to revive and boost the economy post-COVID-19 era through the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA).

“The PN government will also focus on the implementation of the Bumiputera Agenda as the national agenda.

“Attention will also be given to the Malaysia digitalisation efforts through the implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said when officiating the closing of PN Administration’s Half-Year Convention here yesterday.

The convention organised by the National Intellectuals Organisation was also attended by the Prime Minister’s Special Ambassador to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is also PAS president.

The Prime Minister said the government will also focus on ensuring food security, fighting corruption through the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan, as well as making reform in the health sector.

Besides, he said priority will also be given to the education sector, security and public order, and also to racial unity and harmony.

“I took the office of Prime Minister with the people’s trust on my shoulder. I’m responsible for the people. The ministers that I appointed are also responsible for the people. If we fail to serve them well, we will be questioned by the people.

“That is why, as soon as it was formed, the Perikatan Nasional government has gone straight to work, night and day, to serve the people. We don’t have a honeymoon period to enjoy as a new government,” he said.

However, Muhyiddin said he left it to the people to evaluate PN’s performance after six months administering the country.

“Yes, I have done my level best to fulfil my responsibilities to the people, but it’s not my right to say that I have done the best for the people. It’s the people who have the right to evaluate (my performance),” he added. — Bernama