Church group demands apology from MP

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Council of Churches (SCC) has demanded Pasir Puteh Member of Parliament (MP), Nik Mohammad Zawawi bin Haji Salleh, to issue an unreserved apology to all Christian communities in Malaysia and retract the statements he made alleging that ‘Kitab Injil ini dipesongkan atau diubah’ (the Bible is distorted or changed).

SCC also urged the government to issue a reprimand to Nik Zawawi for his disrespectful and insensitive statements offending the Christian communities, as well as initiate an investigation into the latter’s seditious statements.

SCC president Bishop Rev Dr James Wong said Nik Zawawi remarked that ‘Kitab Injil ini dipesongkan atau diubah’, alleging that the Bible is distorted or changes, during the 14th Dewan Rakyat session on August 26 while debating on the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink driving offenders.

“It is with profound sadness and extreme disappointment, the SCC, representing the Christian community in Sabah, states that instead of debating the weightier issues at hand in the interest and safety of the rakyat, YB Pasir Puteh has resorted to criticizing the Holy Bible, which is the most Sacred Book for all Christians, not only in Malaysia but in the whole world!”

He said such an offensive statement made on the heels of the 63rd Merdeka Day of the beloved nation was totally unacceptable.

“Since the independence of Malaysia, our nation has been built on the strength of unity among the various races, ethnic groups and religious communities.

“This unity in diversity has been marked by mutual respect, honour, acceptance and valuing each other among the people in this nation.

“This has been the cornerstone of our success and prosperity as a nation since independence,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As if adding insult to injury, Wong said while responding to the call to apologize for his statement made in the Parliament session, the Pasir Puteh MP was further quoted in the news media on August 29, saying “They (the Christians) have no right to be offended. What I said was not an accusation, but a fact”.

He said Nik Zawawi had not only erred in his fact but in doing so he had crossed the line of decency, let alone honour and respect for fellow citizens and human beings.

“To suggest that any fellow citizen who holds different religious belief from his own needs to first earn ‘the right to be offended’ has completely disregarded the feelings and sentiment of other races and religious communities in this nation.

“All human beings are created equal by God and therefore have inherent values, rights and dignity which must be acknowledged and respected.”

As citizens of Malaysia, Wong said SCC holds the institution of Parliament in the highest esteem.

“SCC believes that while Members of Parliament must be given the freedom to express themselves and advocate their views, it must be done in the best interests of the rakyat, it must be done in an exemplary manner for whom they lead to emulate.”

He reiterated that the Parliament is a place where debates must be based on relevant facts and not religious sentiments.

“SCC further reiterates that in a multiracial and multicultural soceity such as Malaysia, the Members of Parliament elected by the people once admitted to the Legislative, represent not only their respective constituents but Malaysians for the whole of Malaysia.”

SCC stated that the various communities in Sabah who have been living in exceptional peace and harmony, in particular the Christian community who consists of various races and ethnic groups, were deeply offended by Nik Zawawi’s statements.

Therefore, SCC demanded that Zawawi issued an unreserved apology to all Christian communities in Malaysia and retract the statements he made both in Parliament and outside Parliament.

The council also urged the government of the day to issue a reprimand to Nik Zawawi for issuing such disrespectful and insensitive statements offending the Christian communities.

Furthermore, SCC called on the government to initiate an investigation into the seditious statements made by Nik Zawawi which have hurt the feelings of other races and the Christian communities, which may stir up negative feelings among the different religious communities in Malaysia.

“SCC has been and always is, and always will be, committed to contributing towards nation-building for the welfare of all races, religions, ethnicities and all Malaysians in Sabah and in our beloved nation of Malaysia.”

The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) also blasted the PAS leader, calling his words an assault on the country’s Christians and an attempt to sow discord.

In a strongly worded statement, Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim, the federation’s chairman and the executive committee, said Nik Zawawi made a spurious claim that belittled sacred scriptures, and had done so at a time when unity is needed most.

The insult, Leow stressed, was uttered when Malaysians are in distress and facing economic hardship wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, which reflected poorly on an elected official.

“To be told that the Holy Book on which they rely as a firm foundation for their faith has been ‘manipulated’ is an affront to the uttermost,” his statement read.

“That this belittlement of their sacred Scriptures occurs during a time of distress and economic hardship and anxiety about an uncertain future as a global pandemic rages displays not just gross insensitivity, but a blatant disregard for the well-being of fellow humankind,” he added.

CFM said Nik Zawawi’s assertion showed reprehensible disrespect not only towards followers of the faith, but also of all Malaysians because it sought to divide the country’s multiethnic society.

“In trampling with shocking audacity on the sacred and holy Word of God, the Representative for Pasir Puteh showed a reprehensible disrespect for not only for his fellow Malaysians who are Christians,” Leow said.

“But also for all the efforts of our forefathers in forging peoples of diverse creeds, colour and cultures into a peace-loving and harmonious nation.”

The umbrella church group also said Nik Zawawi’s insult came at a time when strenuous calls for national unity were made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Leow said Muhyiddin had called for a caring Malaysia, and chose Prihatin (care or empathy) as the theme for this year’s Merdeka Day celebration, and the 57th anniversary of Malaysia Day.

“It is an outrage that a Member of Parliament who sits on the Government’s benches shows little concern for the need to rebuild the nation,” CFM said.

“But instead intentionally promotes feelings of ill will and hostility on the ground of religion in a significant segment of the population,” it added.