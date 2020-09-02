CM: Better to give house buyers rights than appeal

PAPAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has hit out at the critics of the state government’s decision to restore the lease tenure in Sabah from 99 years back to 999 years.

While Shafie is well aware of the fact that the reversion was actually an order made by the court, he pointed out that the state government could have appealed against the decision if they wanted to.

“We could’ve appealed but I said what for? We should just give the rights to those who have bought houses.

We shouldn’t just give 99 years, we should give 999 years so that their grandchildren would also be able to enjoy the house,” said Shafie in his speech during the presentation of land grants for the Papar district at Papar Community Hall on Tuesday.

He had also once again dismissed claims that the land grants given by the Warisan-led government were fake.

Over the past few days, the opposition had been criticising the Warisan-led government for taking credit over the said reversion.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai had previously said that the incumbent state government was merely complying with a court decision in which Warisan played no role.

A total of 595 land grants, covering 755.986 hectares were presented to Papar folks during the event.

Among those present in the event were State Land and Survey Department director Bernard Liew and state caretaker Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Mokhtar.