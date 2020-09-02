EC: Nomination forms available Sept 7

KOTA KINABALU: Those intending to stand as candidate in the state election can obtain the nomination forms at the Election Commission (EC) office starting Monday, September 7.

An officer from EC when contacted yesterday, said the forms are available at its office during office hours.

Last month, the EC had set the Sabah State Election to be held on Sept 26, following the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on July, 30 to make way for a fresh state election.

The nomination will be held on Sept 12, while early voting is on Sept 22.