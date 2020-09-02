Flash floods strike several areas in Miri after sudden downpour

MIRI (Sept 2): Heavy rains since 1.30pm today led to several areas in the town to be hit by flash floods, causing cars to slow down on major roads and the water level to rise around several residential areas.

Miri Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Miri) chief Mohamad Hamdani Madon when contacted said it’s station is one of the areas affected.

Other areas affected were Jalan Pos Miri, Pujut 2, Krokop and in front of Shell Petrol station (opposite Tamu Muhibbah).

The flood-prone areas are susceptible to flash floods whenever there is heavy rainfall, though the floodwaters would normally subside as soon as the rain slowed.

When asked if he had received any reports on flash floods from other areas under its jurisdiction, Mohamad Hamdani said there was none as of press time (3.45pm).

Areas under its jurisdiction are Bakam, which includes Kampung Raan and other surrounding villages.

“So far, we have not received any reports on flash floods from these villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lopeng Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Lopeng) chief Terry Robson Forance Nyanggau said he also had yet to receive any reports from areas under his purview.

“No reports on flash flood from areas like Senadin and Tudan thus far. But we are carrying out patrols around these areas on a daily basis,” he said when contacted.