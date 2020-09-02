Guan Eng questions MACC interference after being held up at Sabah airport when trying to enter state

KOTA KINABALU: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng, who was held up at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) last night, questioned whether the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was trying to interfere in Sabah’s sovereignty.

The DAP secretary-general said he arrived at KKIA and passed the immigration checkpoint at 11.54pm, but was asked to return back inside by an immigration officer when he was about to leave the airport.

“I gave my full cooperation and follow the officer to the immigration office. After waiting for 20 minutes, I was told that MACC has denied my entry to Sabah.

“What is this? Shouldn’t this be the power of the Sabah state government?

“Najib Razak was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million, but he is allowed to enter without any problems. Even Zahid Hamidi who is facing court charges is also allowed to enter.

“This (immigration autonomy) is the power of the state government, not the federal government. Is this another attempt by the federal government interfere on the rights and powers of the state?,” he asked.

In his Facebook status, Guan Eng said he was released to enter Sabah after about 30 minutes of being held up at the immigration office.

He ended the post by saying that he would personally ask Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal about the matter.