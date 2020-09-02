Important to know how Malaysia was formed — DCM

LAWAS: It is important that the people, particularly Sarawakians, understand how Malaysia was formed and be appreciative of its success thus far, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has stressed.

“It is important that the true facts of the formation of Malaysia be clarified as there are still people who are still confused on how Malaysia was formed.

“It was established on Sept 16, 1963 under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the parties involved were the governments of Sarawak, Sabah, Singapore and Malaya,” he spoke during the ‘[email protected] District Community’ at Hotel Seri Malaysia here on Monday.

Also attending the event were his wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud, representative of the Information Department Sarawak director Normah Jaafar, Limbang Division Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, and Lawas district officer Ladin Atok.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said for Sarawakians, they must remember the three important dates – Aug 31, 1957 (gazetted as the country’s Independence Day); July 22, 1963, which marked the handing-over of self-rule from the British government; and Sept 16, 1963.

He stressed that by knowing when Malaysia was formed, the people could understand and appreciate better the success achieved by the country at various levels, including the economy.

“As Malaysians, we need to be grateful and full of pride by playing our respective roles to ensure that the country continues to progress and its sovereignty safeguarded,” he said.

On the extension of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) until Dec 31 this year, Awang Tengah said it showed the country’s leaders’ concern for the people to remain safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, he urged the people to support efforts to curb the spread of the virus.