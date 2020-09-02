‘Investors will have to start reducing glove stocks’

KUCHING: Analysts believe it was time for investors to start lightening their positions in glove stocks on the back of the significant progress made in the development of Covid-19 vaccines as well as treatment methodology in recent months.

According to AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank), institutional and retail investors are likely to substitute its “pandemic play” with the “recovery play” which shall comprise FBM KLCI component stocks such as major banks, national utility company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and even telcos.

“We believe investors will have to start lightening their positions in glove stocks on the back of the significant progress made in the development of Covid-19 vaccines as well as treatment methodology in recent months,” the research firm said.

“If the process is effected in an orderly manner, it could bring about increased volatility to the market given the significant weighting of 13 to 14 per cent commanded by the two FBM KLCI-weighted glove stocks such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd and Hartalega Holdings Bhd.”

“With both institutional and retail investors having had to stay invested in the market (given the low return from risk-free assets), they are likely to substitute the ‘pandemic play’ with the ‘recovery play’ which shall comprise FBM KLCI component stocks such as major banks, national utility company TNB and even telcos.”

AmInvestment Bank acknowledged that the switching to banking stocks, particularly, may not be a straight-forward exercise given the uncertainty surrounding the extent of the jump in credit cost after the expiry of the six-month blanket loan moratorium on September 30, 2020, and the end of the post-moratorium three-month case-by-case repayment assistance programme on December 31, 2020.

“Already, sentiment towards banks has been hurt by the deferment of the interim dividend by most banks during the announcement of the April-June quarterly results.”

Having said that, in a market awash with liquidity, the research firm believed bargain hunting will surface as and when the risk-and-reward balance tilts in favour of the latter in the event of another selldown in banking stocks.

It recalled that this happened between early June and mid-July 2020.

On another note, AmInvestment Bank highlighted that sectors poised to benefit from the recovery in demand or pent-up demand post-pandemic are technology (as the rollout of 5G resumes), healthcare (an increase in semi-elective and elective procedures), power (an increase in electricity demand from the commercial and industrial segments), seaport (higher throughput on a recovery in the global trade), airport (reopening of borders) and auto (tax holiday and recovery in discretionary spending).

“The recovery in airlines is bumpier given the urgent need to recapitalise their balance sheets after months of massive losses amidst a collapse in air travel.

“Similarly, for the oil and gas industry, while China’s demand for oil is recovering as its economy reopens, the fact remains that the world is chronically over-supplied with oil.”