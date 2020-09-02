Ismail Sabri: Sarawak quarantine procedure only for Malaysians returning from overseas

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): The government reminded the public today that those entering Sarawak from abroad, including returning Sarawakians, will still need to be quarantined for 14-days and undergo the Covid-19 swab test.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. said since yesterday, all overseas arrivals, including Sarawakians, are affected by the ruling.

He said those from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days at designated centres set by the state government and they will have to undergo Covid-19 swab tests on the second and 10th day.

“The quarantine cost for returning Sarawakians from overseas will be fully borne by the state government, while for non-Sarawakians the cost will be at their own expense,” said Ismail Sabri in a statement issued today.

However, Ismail Sabri said domestic arrivals of Malaysians from the Peninsular Malaysia, and those from Sabah and Labuan, need not be quarantined anymore.

He said they will instead need to fill in the E-Health Declaration Form which is mandatory prior to entering the state.

Last week, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat revealed new procedures on entry to Sarawak for Malaysians and non-Malaysians.

For Malaysians from the Peninsula, Sabah and Labuan who are entering Sarawak, they no longer have to apply and fill up the Enter Sarawak form.

They, however, still need to fill up the E-Health Declaration Form, which is mandatory.

Foreigners and Malaysians from overseas are also required to fill up both the Enter Sarawak form and the E-Health Declaration Form. – Malay Mail