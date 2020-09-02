Let Hishammuddin respond to Philippine claim – CM

PAPAR: Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is the one who should respond to the Philippine government’s latest plan to revive its claim on Sabah, said caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

“Leave it to the Foreign Affairs Minister to respond,” said Shafie briefly when reporters met him during an event here at Dewan Salleh Sulong on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, Philippine’s Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr has disclosed his government’s plan to revive its claim over Sabah, after alleging that its previous department in charge of the claim had been receiving significant ‘bribes’ over the years to drop the matter.

Locsin said that he wanted to revive the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) North Borneo Affairs which is dedicated to efforts to reclaim Sabah, which he described as “the tropical island of Borneo.”

Last Friday, in another press conference, Shafie had stressed that the Philippines’ claim on Sabah should be an issue that is placed on the country’s agenda instead of being used as a political tool.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed their discontent over the renewed vigour from the Philippines in “claiming” Sabah. Negative sentiments were shared on Facebook and Twitter, following an announcement by Philippines’ Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr, about reviving an office in the Department of Foreign Affairs dedicated to claiming Sabah.

Lester H on Facebook said Sabahans did not want a “takeover” by the neighbouring country due to poor economic factors, and would “prefer Singapore to take over instead.” Another user said (to the Philippines) not to be greedy, as if Sabahans were like “commodities.”

A similar sentiment was shared by a Twitter user, who said they did not understand why the Philippines insisted on making claims over Sabah, “as if Sabahans have no voice of their own.”

“Did they ever ask Sabahans what they think of this claim?” the Twitter user questioned.

They added that due to economic and political systems, Sabahans would rather be part of Malaysia.

An anonymous user on Twitter also said the Philippines should worry about the state of their own country before wanting to claim Sabah, citing the move as “ridiculous”. A Facebook user, on the other hand, commended the Philippines for the initiative and said it was “legal and factual” that Sabah was part of the Philippines.

They went so far as to say the matter could be brought to court and Sabahans were only “squatters” in “their territory”. However, the users did not cite factual or historical resources to back their comments.