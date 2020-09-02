MACC denies restricting Guan Eng from entering Sabah

MELAKA (Sept 2): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today stressed that it has never barred former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng from travelling to any state in the country.

Its chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said there may have been a mistake when the DAP secretary-general arrived at the Kota Kinabalu Airport, yesterday, causing him to be detained for about half an hour.

“MACC only applied to impose restrictions on Lim from going abroad,” he told reporters after officiating the Cakna Rasuah programme here today.

Earlier, Lim said that he was barred from entering Sabah by the Immigration Department following restriction from the MACC.

On the issue of illegal Durian farming in Raub, Pahang, Azam said he had instructed the Pahang MACC to obtain more information from the Raub District and Land Office as well as the Pahang State Secretary’s Office on the matter. — Bernama