Medac moots three collaborations with state government

KUCHING: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) is proposing three collaboration ventures with the state government.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this would include cooperative efforts for fishermen and plantation associations, and the proposed setting up of a Bank Rakyat branch in Sarawak.

“Aside from that, a collaboration between Medac and Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) will be done on entrepreneurship for local university students who will complete their education,” he said in a statement yesterday

He said these collaborations would be part of Medac’s efforts to ensure the development of the national as well as the state’s socio-economic development, especially for it to be enhanced through entrepreneurship.

The collaboration proposal was presented during a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

The inaugural meeting was also part of Medac’s effort to ensure the entrepreneurship agenda to be cultured nationwide towards achieving the nation’s aspiration to be a ‘Superior Entrepreneurship Country’ by 2030.

“Medac hopes that the strategic cooperation would assist in the socio-economic development through inclusive entrepreneurship agenda, sustainable and competitive in line with the principles outlined in the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he said.

The courtesy call on Uggah was part of Wan Junaidi’s visit to Sarawak from Aug 29 to Sept 1.