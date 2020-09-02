New cluster at Lahad Datu police headquarters

KOTA KINABALU: The Health Ministry has identified a new Covid-19 cluster dubbed as the Benteng Cluster in Lahad Datu.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday said that Sabah recorded a total of nine new cases yesterday, seven of which were from the new cluster while the remaining two were imported cases.

The seven male patients in the said cluster, comprised of four Filipinos, two Indonesians and one local, were all detainees at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters, aged between 25 and 55.

All seven patients are currently receiving treatment at the Lahad Datu Hospital.

Noor Hisham said that the cause of infection is still under investigation.

The other two cases were detected in Tawau and Kinabatangan.

There are now a total of 18 active cases in the state, seven in Lahad Datu, eight in Sandakan and one each in Tawau, Semporna and Kinabatangan.