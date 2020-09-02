Over 200 summonses issued during integrated operation

KUCHING: The police slapped over 200 errant road users with summonses during a National Day eve integrated operation in 13 districts statewide.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said 277 summonses were issued on Sunday for various traffic offences.

“Among the traffic offences conducted by errant road users include not having a driver’s licence, vehicle modification, absence of road tax and expired insurance, registration plates not conforming to the specifications, not wearing helmets, and not wearing seatbelts,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Alexson revealed three road users were also held for various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987. He said a 29-year-old male motorcyclist was arrested in Padawan for illegal racing under Section 42 of the Act.

“Two males, aged 30 and 36, were arrested in Sibu and Limbang respectively for driving under the influence of alcohol. They were apprehended under Section 45 of the Road Transport Act,” he added.

Alexson said the operation was also conducted to prevent road accidents, take stern action on drink driving and illegal racing, as well as to prevent crime.