Rais Yatim new senate president

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 2): Former Information, Communications and Culture Minister Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim was today elected the new president of the Dewan Negara, the Upper House of Parliament.

He replaces Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran whose term of office ended on June 22.

Rais, 78, was elected the 18th Dewan Negara president through a secret ballot.

He was among the three candidates proposed for the post, namely Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff and Senator Theodore Douglas Lind.

However, Theodore withdrew at the last minute.

Rais obtained 45 votes whereas Mohd Yusmadi secured 19 votes. — Bernama