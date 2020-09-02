Sarawak’s tourism industry expected to pick up by year end, says Abdul Karim

SAMARAHAN (Sept 2): Sarawak will see some improvement in its tourism industry towards the end of the year as most flights coming into the state will have returned to normal since Sept 1, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said during the recovery period of the Covid-19 pandemic, he had received a lot of feedback from those from Peninsular Malaysia asking about available year end tour packages at highly discounted rates.

“I have received a lot of inquiries from friends in the peninsula about this, but I told them the highly discounted rates are only for Sarawakians at the moment.

“However, I told them we will introduce new packages for non-Sarawakians at a certain discounted rate,” he said when met by reporters this afternoon.

Abdul Karim earlier attended the closing of the Information Department’s [email protected] programme at the Samarahan Civic Centre here.

He said currently, a lot of tourist attractions and holiday venues all over the state are offering discounted rates of up to 50 per cent for Sarawakians only, and have been receiving a lot of demand since the standard operating procedures (SOP) have been loosened to allow Sarawakians to travel to these holiday spots.

“The response has been very good. On weekends we see a lot of Sarawakians visiting these holiday spots all over Sarawak.

“For example the Sarawak River Cruise (Kuching Waterfront) is now always full because of the 50 per cent discounted rates for all Sarawakians,” he said.

Abdul Karim assured those from other states including the peninsula and Sabah will be offered new and refreshing tour packages from Sarawak soon with attractive discounted rates, now that flights into the state have been normalised.