SFC’s coral reef cleaning, monitoring event a success

MIRI: The Coral Reef Cleaning and Monitoring Programme organised by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) that was held at Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park on Monday was a success.

Some 40 divers from SFC, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Department of Fisheries, Marine Police, Northern Sarawak Journalist Association (NSJA), Whaleshark Miri, [email protected], Miri Divers, Future Ocean Borneo, Kenyalang Underwater and Forest Department took part in the programme.

The cleaning programme was held in the ‘Siwa Reef’ area of the national park.

Funded by Petronas under SFC-Petronas Eco-marine Project, the event managed to remove about five kg of debris from the ocean and raise awareness of marine pollution.

SFC’s chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton officiated the event at Marina Bay Jetty, Miri which was held in conjunction with the 63rd National Day celebration.

Zolkipli, who is also the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves and Controller of Wild Life, expressed his gratitude to all participants and welcomed more collaborations.

Members of the public who wish to do recreational diving activities can contact Miri Coral Reef National Park at 019-4694690 (park warden – Abdul Ajis) or Miri Regional Office helpline at 019-8290994.