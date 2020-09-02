Shafie takes Putrajaya to task over alleged move to bar Guan Eng from Sabah

KOTA BELUD (Sept 2): The Federal Government should not make decisions on its own to restrict individuals from entering Sabah, said caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

He said this after DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng alleged that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had tried to stop him from entering the state when he arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday.

Referring to the commission’s ongoing case against Lim, Shafie said although a person with a MACC case can be barred from exiting the country, the person is still allowed to travel between states.

“This is something that should be coordinated together with the state government. The Federal Government shouldn’t make decisions on its own as the State Government also has the authority to restrict anyone from entering Sabah.

“This is stated in the constitution. The right is still vested with the state government. So I hope that there would be cooperation to make sure that everything is in order,” he told reporters when met during the presentation of land titles to Kota Belud folks at Taginambur today.

He opined that, if all those with existing MACC cases were barred from entering Sabah, then individuals such as former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak should also be barred from entering as he too has an ongoing case.

Shafie pointed out that ever since he took over as chief minister in 2018, he had never once barred anyone from entering the state.

He said he even lifted the entry ban on politicians like Tian Chua, Nurul Izzah Anwar and Teresa Kok two days after he was sworn in as the chief minister.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Lim, who is former finance minister, claimed that he was held at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport immigration office after he arrived late last night.

He said the MACC had told him that his entry has been denied but after some 30 minutes, he was allowed to enter the state.

MACC chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki has denied Lim’s claim that the commission had refused him entry into Sabah.

“There is no domestic (restriction). The court only impounded his passport so he cannot leave the country. He can enter Sabah using his IC,” he told Malaysiakini.

Lim is currently facing corruption charges in court over the Penang undersea tunnel project.