Social media users must exercise good behaviour and morality online

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media users are reminded to always uphold the principles of Rukun Negara, including the fifth tenet, which is ‘Good Behaviour and Morality’ to preserve unity in society and harmony in the country.

National Unity deputy minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the attitude of some social media users who did not mind their words and manners when uploading status updates was worrying and could disrupt the country’s peace.

“The power of the social media is so great and influential, many users hide behind fake identity accounts and post rude comments, offending (others) and so on.

“We need to upgrade the social media practitioners, social media culture and we need to have a check and balance in the social media,” he told reporters at the Rukun Negara roundtable discussion-50th anniversary celebration programme, here, yesterday.

However, Ti reiterated that there was no need to enact new laws to preserve harmony and unity among the people of various races in the country as the existing laws were sufficient.

Instead, he said the things that needed to be focused on were the enforcement and implementation of the laws involved, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“I believe in resolving issues through education and raising awareness, but to strengthen unity is not something that can be done and achieving results in a short time,” he said.

Ti also called on the public to be the ‘eyes’ of the authorities by identifying and reporting on individuals or parties who triggered provocations or do things that threaten unity. – Bernama