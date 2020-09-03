Abang Johari considering ‘new business model’ to raise Sarawak’s revenue

KUCHING (Sept 3): Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today revealed that he has “a new business model” in mind to generate more revenue for Sarawak so as to bring the state’s development to greater heights.

While he said it was too soon to give details of the model, the chief minister disclosed that it would be a mechanism akin to Sarawak’s State Sales Tax (SST) imposed on petroleum products.

He said he looked forward to Sarawak increasing its state revenue and therefore, he called upon Sarawakians to stay united behind the state’s ruling coalition, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“I have a new business model to increase the state’s revenue, but I cannot tell you about the new business model now.

“Sarawak must have the strength (that we are not divided) so that we can put in place more facilities for the young,” he said before presenting RM6.75 million to the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) for its new community hostel.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, who is DBNA chief advisor, received the cheque from the chief minister.

Earlier this year, Abang Johari pledged RM16 million for the project. The balance will be handed over to DBNA in six months’ time.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government was able to allocate the funds for the project as the government had collected RM3 billion in SST last year.

“This gives us quite a substantial amount (to develop the state), and that’s why I am giving you (DBNA) an initial amount (RM6.75 million) today,” he said.