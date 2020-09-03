‘Accept Aug 31 as symbolic date of nation’s independence’

SAMARAHAN: State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says Sarawakians and even certain political leaders in the state should respect and accept Aug 31 as the symbolic date of independence for all Malaysia, including Sarawak.

He said although historical facts point to Sarawak helping to form the Federation of Malaysia on Sept 16, it had been agreed upon by Sarawak leaders at the time that Aug 31 would be the country’s independence day as a whole.

“This (date of independence) should not have been an issue in the first place. I know certain leaders in the state have also made an issue out of this.

“Aug 31 is a symbolic date that should be accepted as Malaysia’s Independence Day, for the unity of Malaysians,” he said during the closing of the Samarahan District [email protected] programme here yesterday.

The event, organised by the Information Department in conjunction with National Month, was also attended by Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang, Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Mohammad Ali Mahmud and Information Department Sarawak director Suwadi Guliling.

Abdul Karim cited the example of the United States of America which celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 even though not all its states gained independence on that day.

“The USA has 50 states now, but when it gained independence on July 4, 1776, it only had fewer than 10 states,” he said.

After two to three years, more states started joining the USA and now it has 50 states, all united and together celebrating July 4 as their independence day, added the Asajaya assemblyman.

“If we look at it based on the Sarawak issue, the USA should be celebrating 50 different Independence Day dates. But that is not the case because July 4 is a symbolic date accepted by all Americans,” he said.

On a related issue, Abdul Karim criticised people who fly the Sarawak colonial-era flags, branding them as not patriotic and not appreciative of the sacrifices made by those who fought for independence.

“When I go for a drive around Padungan (in Kuching city), I see a lot of shop houses flying those old colonial flags. They (those who put up the flags) don’t have a sense of patriotism. Maybe they think that we are still in colonial times.

“I’m sorry, but I think they are not appreciative of the independence that we have gained now,” he said.