Ali: Demarcation, survey of Malaysia-Indonesia border covers length of 1,979.3km

KUCHING: The demarcation and survey of the Malaysia-Indonesia border currently involves a distance of 1,979.3km, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Biju.

He added that an estimated distance of 87.7km were not surveyed yet as there were still overlapping issues in seven areas which are defined as outstanding boundary problems (OBP).

He pointed out that the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (Jupem), an agency under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, is working with the neighbouring country to replace damaged or displaced international border marks that have either gotten lost, damaged or had been moved from their original position.

“However, there are various challenges being faced by Jupem in their mapping and surveying activities of the Malaysia-Indonesia border such as the surveying of interior areas like dense forests with challenging mountainous terrain which made it difficult for them to access the location for survey by land.

“This has led to the need for the use of helicopters as one of the main ways to access locations for survey,” he said in response to a question from Senator Datuk Paul Igai at the Dewan Negara in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Ali said due to the high cost factor, the use of helicopters required careful planning especially from the aspect of financial management to ensure that the survey works can be completed according to plan.

He said that the latest challenge faced by Jupem was the risk of Covid-19 transmission at survey areas.

“In order to curb this threat, surveying and mapping activities of the Malaysia-Indonesia border have been postponed to a date that will be determined later.

“Nevertheless, Jupem will collaborate with the National Security Council and Ministry of Health in an effort to finalise the standard operating procedure to carry out surveying works during the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

He also said some development and agricultural activities carried out in areas near the Malaysia-Indonesia border had caused damage or loss of border signs.

“Therefore, maintenance of surveying works needs to be jointly carried out with our neighbouring country.

“As such, Jupem has always held management and outreach sessions with departments or agencies involved in development activities that will be implemented near the border to ensure that the border signs are always in good condition and that the border of both neighbouring nations is always preserved.