BN Sabah ready for state polls – Bung

BONGAWAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah is ready for the 16th state election, said its chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung said BN Sabah leaders have been going down to the ground after the last election to serve the people.

“We did not know when the 16th state election would be called so we made sure that BN’s election machinery is always on the ground serving the rakyat.

BN Sabah leaders on all levels have been on the ground all this while,” said the Umno Sabah liaison chief.

Speaking at a meeting with the BN/Umno Sabah machinery here on Wednesday, Bung said preparations included the setting up of Voting District Centres in the respective constituencies.

Also present at the meeting were Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Vice President Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, Secretary General Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Youth Chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Earlier, Zahid met with the BN/Umno Sabah machinery in Sandakan and Sepanggar.

“From my observation of the meetings, all BN/Umno Sabah machinery are in the ‘mood for war’ and are just waiting for the green light to carry out more effective work.

“BN must now focus on ‘selling’ and ‘marketing’ the party in order to draw the rakyat closer. Party leaders must go down to the ground individually to ‘promote their product’,” he stressed.

To the question on BN/Umno Sabah candidates, Bung said they have shortlisted the names and are waiting for the final dicussion on the matter with BN component parties and Bersatu Sabah.