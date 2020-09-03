Christian association ‘greatly appalled’ by MP’s remarks on Bible

KUCHING: The Sarawak Evangelical Christian Association is greatly appalled by Pasir Puteh MP Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s derogatory remarks on the Bible made in Parliament on Aug 26.

Chairman Pastor Matthew Ling said the association of evangelical churches and organisations in Sarawak stands with The Christian Federation of Malaysia, Association of Churches in Sarawak, Sabah Council of Churches, and The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism in their recent statements on the matter.

“We call on all Malaysians to reject this despicable conduct of the Pasir Puteh MP that creates ill feelings between the different communities in our nation.

“On a broader perspective, we have watched with great alarm over the years, how politicians have increasingly and consistently capitalised on religion to advance their racial-based agenda, totally disregarding the fallout resulting in national disharmony,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said racial harmony is only sustainable over the long-term when respect for each other’s religion prevails.

“We have to be diligent in steering a course that avoids actions that could potentially disrupt the delicate balance for a harmonious life in our multiracial and multi-religious society of Malaysia. We call upon both the federal and the Sarawak governments to take immediate and appropriate actions in response to the conduct of the MP of Pasir Puteh, to strongly convey their commitment to inter-religious harmony among the people,” added Ling.