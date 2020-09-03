Covid-19: 12,870 Amanjaya residents screened thus far — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,870 people have been screened for Covid-19 in the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area comprising the Kenanga, Mawar and Melur zones in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani, Kedah until yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the total, one person tested positive, 12,687 tested negative while 182 others were still waiting for their results. He, however, said an estimated 9,490 people have yet to undergo the Covid-19 screening.

“Although the estimation is still under review, the MOH (Ministry of Health) urges and appeals to those who have yet to undergo screening to immediately go to the screening centres which have been provided,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The administrative EMCO in Amanjaya, which has been enforced since Aug 28, involves a total of 22,360 individuals comprising 265 households.

As for the one new case involving the MV Glen Cluster detected in Port Klang, Selangor yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said the patient is the wife of a positive case in the cluster which was reported on Aug 30 (Case No 9332).

“She was identified following active case detection and close contact screening. As of today (yesterday), 58 people have been screened, with three of them testing positive; 16 negative and 39 still awaiting their results,” he said.

Following the cluster involving a ship, Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH and the Marine Department Malaysia would continue to monitor and tighten the borders in Malaysian waters through various standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for ship crew members entering the country.

“This includes the process of switching ship crew members, beginning from the sign-on and sign-off health screening at the vessels and the process of compulsory quarantine at quarantine stations gazetted by the government.

“This process will continue to be monitored and improved from time to time to ensure its smooth implementation,” he said. — Bernama