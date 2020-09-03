Covid-19: No new positive cases in Sarawak today, total stands at 699

KUCHING (Sept 3): Sarawak recorded its fourth consecutive day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases today, with the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remaining unchanged at 699, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that there were also no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remains at 663, which accounts for 94.85 per cent out of the overall cases,” he told a press conference at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building here.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said 17 patients are still being treated at hospitals throughout the state, of which 11 are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, five at SGH and one at Miri Hospital.

He also said that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu remains active in the state with eight cases.

On the number of person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, Uggah said two new cases were recorded today and that there were no cases pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.