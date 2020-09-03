Customs seizes alcoholic drinks worth over RM190,000 in Bau

KUCHING (Sept 3): The Royal Malaysia Customs Department (JKDM) has seized various types of alcohol beverages with total value and duties worth RM190,743.65 following a raid conducted on a premises in Bau on Aug 30.

JKDM Sarawak director Dato Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said the operation was conducted in collaboration with the Bau district police headquarters following intelligence gathered and information received from members of public.

Sharfah Halimah said during the raid, the enforcement team discovered an estimated 7,111.22 litres of alcoholic beverages which were without duty stamps being placed inside a store of the premises.

She added that they believed that that these alcoholic beverages were ready to be distributed specially for the National Day celebration.

“The seized items are now being kept in the store of the JKDM Sarawak enforcement unit at Demak Laut for safe custody and to facilitate further investigation,” she said.

Sharifah Halimah said three individuals were also arrested to assist in investigation.

The offence under Section 135(1)(d) Customs Act 1967 carries a fine of not less than 10 times the custom duty sum or RM100,000 whichever is higher and not more than 20 times of the custom duty sum or RM500,000 whichever is higher, or not less than six months in jail and maximum five years in jail or both, upon conviction.

Sharifah reminded members of the public to report any suspicious smuggling activity involving alcohol beverages, cigarettes and fireworks at 1-800-88-8855 or at any nearest Customs office.

She also assured people that the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential.